Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock worth $4,818,222 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,907. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.76.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.