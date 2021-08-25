Comparing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus target price of $88.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 7.63 $5.08 million $3.78 25.57

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust 17.44% 5.34% 2.14%

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

