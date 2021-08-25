Comparing Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 36.09 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -144.50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

