Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $201.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $433.42 or 0.00883650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 324.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,489,242 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

