Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,212.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

