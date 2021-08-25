Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CTG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
