Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CTG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $548,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.