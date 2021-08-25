Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $80.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.40 million and the highest is $81.39 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $466.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

