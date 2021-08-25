Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

