CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $401,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00157554 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

