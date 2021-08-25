Convergence Price Hits $0.0399 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Convergence has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,249,048 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

