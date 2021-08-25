Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$186,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,156,420.56. Insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.26. 316,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,621. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$684.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

