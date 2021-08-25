Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 946298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.84.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.