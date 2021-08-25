Core & Main Inc’s (NYSE:CNM) Quiet Period To End on September 1st

Core & Main’s (NYSE:CNM) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Core & Main had issued 34,883,721 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $697,674,420 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Core & Main’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

