Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORSU) Trading Up 0.4%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORSU) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 3,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.