Cosmos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $486.46 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $486.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $19.07 or 0.00040111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.24 or 0.99786706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00068953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,094,242 coins and its circulating supply is 220,309,639 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

