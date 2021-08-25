Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

