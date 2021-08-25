COTI Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 96.5% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $388.47 million and $300.29 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

