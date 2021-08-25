Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $579.50

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 79468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.50 ($7.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 517.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

