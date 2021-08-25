Covalent Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $70.09 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00129055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.15 or 0.99879433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.77 or 0.01033548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.51 or 0.06583464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

