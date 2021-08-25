Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 140,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

