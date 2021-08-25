Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

