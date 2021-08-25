Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Maximus accounts for 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Maximus by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 1,254,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,501. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

