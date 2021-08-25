Crédit Agricole (CRARY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

8/12/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/19/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down previously from €14.80 ($17.41).

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

