Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,498. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

