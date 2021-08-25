Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.43. 386,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 882,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.