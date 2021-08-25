Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Creightons stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.49 ($1.38). 42,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,224. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Creightons has a 52 week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56).

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

