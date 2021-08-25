Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Creightons stock traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.49 ($1.38). 42,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,224. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Creightons has a 52 week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56).
Creightons Company Profile
