Critical Analysis: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 19.79% 9.85% 0.84% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.55% 13.79% 1.26%

66.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.47 $3.30 billion $0.55 87.93 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.62 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 13 0 2.62 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $46.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Wells Fargo & Company on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

