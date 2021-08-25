Critical Review: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) vs. Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudward has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HubSpot and Cloudward’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $883.03 million 36.16 -$85.03 million ($1.08) -628.90 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloudward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -7.98% -7.35% -2.88% Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HubSpot and Cloudward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 0 18 1 3.05 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $625.91, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Cloudward.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Cloudward

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

