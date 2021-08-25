Critical Survey: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) versus East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 5.78 $567.80 million $3.97 18.79 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.29 $221.58 million $0.94 15.13

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East West Bancorp and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. East West Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 42.12% 14.20% 1.37% Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Investors Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

