Critical Survey: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) versus Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) and Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

59.9% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Qualtrics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Qualtrics International has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Profitability

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A -5.76% Qualtrics International N/A N/A -40.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and Qualtrics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million 5.39 -$33.32 million ($2.86) -3.48 Qualtrics International $763.52 million 30.08 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -69.73

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats Qualtrics International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.