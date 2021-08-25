Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 374,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

