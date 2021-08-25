Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

