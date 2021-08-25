Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,076.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $1,076.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,525.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.67 or 0.01329100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00339312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00163098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,884,882 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

