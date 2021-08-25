Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.50 or 0.01321128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00337749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00163058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,888,310 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

