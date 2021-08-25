Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $249,460.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00124220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00156349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.26 or 1.00034455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.66 or 0.01034444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.24 or 0.06524812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

