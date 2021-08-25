CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $21,145.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $17.34 or 0.00035461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,872.65 or 0.99951543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010458 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

