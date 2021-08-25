Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.64 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $39.64 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

