CryptoPing (PING) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $315.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

