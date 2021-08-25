CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 149.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $5,520.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00099399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00284276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

