CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $715,088.20 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $715,088.20 and approximately $197,973.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,584 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

