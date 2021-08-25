CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €56.00 by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday, reaching €54.38 ($63.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.42. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 1 year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.34.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

