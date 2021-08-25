CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 51,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 822,323 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

