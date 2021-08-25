CUE Protocol Price Tops $80.32 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $80.32 or 0.00164271 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $611,815.36 and approximately $2,225.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00130121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.60 or 0.99994398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.74 or 0.01026132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.78 or 0.06541953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

