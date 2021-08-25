Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,118. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.