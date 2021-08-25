Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,695 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE KOF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

