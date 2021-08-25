Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.