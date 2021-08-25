Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

