Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several analysts have commented on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

