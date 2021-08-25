Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $214,715.36 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,612. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.