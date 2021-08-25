CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.68 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $206.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00096242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00283795 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010978 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00046941 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,515,659 coins and its circulating supply is 144,515,659 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

